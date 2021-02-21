6 centres set up in Khammam for JEE Mains-2021

Khammam: As many as eight examination centres in Khammam and two centres in Suryapet were set up for conducting JEE Mains-2021, informed city co-ordinator R Parvathi Reddy. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, she gave details about the centres in Khammam town.

Stating that B Arch exam will be conducted on 23rd and JEE exams from 24th to 26th, she said the first shift exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm. Parvathi Reddy told the candidates to be at the examination hall one hour before the schedule.

Nearly 7,834 students are appearing for the examinations. The exams will be conducted as per Covid norms, she added.