Adulteration of toddy goes unchecked

Wanaparthy: Business in adulterated toddy mixed with dangerous intoxicants is booming in Wanaparthy district. Summer ‘sherbet’ centres and model shops are popping up in every lane of the town. Where only palm tree toddy should be provided to people, some people are illegally adding to dangerous chemicals like alphazalm, diazaform, chloroform to toddy and selling them. This is making regular toddy consumers get hooked to the adulterated drink, and it is taking a toll on their health.

Recently, in the district centre, the price of adulterated toddy doubled to Rs 20. The Pebbair centre area has been extended to villages of the mandal. Toddy traders of some mandals and villages have formed a syndicate. They share the sale proceeds according to licences. In some mandals, the TFT licence-holders are selling toddy from Rs 10 to Rs 20, but the exact amount is an open secret to people.

Toddy traders allegedly bribe the excise department officials every month, and if the officials do not look other way, they threaten to implicate them in false cases, it is learnt. People point out that if the authorities do not open their eyes and crack down on the illicit business, serious health issues will crop up.

When contacted, Excise CI Karuna said the issue of toddy adulteration has not come to their attention yet, but assured to take action if any such incident is taken to their notice.