Awareness rally marks World Thalassemia Day

Nagarkurnool: In observance of World Thalassemia Day, an awareness rally was flagged off by Dr M Venkata Dasu, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, at the premises of the District Parishad Office (Old Collectorate) in Nagarkurnool on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dasu stated that Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder passed from parents to children. Children affected by Thalassemia often suffer from fatigue, stunted growth, frequent infections, extremely low haemoglobin levels (2–3 gm), enlarged liver and spleen, and abdominal swelling.

“These children require regular blood transfusions every month and routine blood tests to monitor iron levels in the body, as iron overload can severely affect organs such as the brain, heart, liver, and kidneys,” he said.

He noted that Thalassemia patients must take iron-chelating medicines monthly and that bone marrow transplantation, which costs between Rs 10 and 15 lakhs, is the only definitive cure, and is possible only with matched donors, preferably close relatives. “However, the disease can be prevented through simple blood screening tests before marriage and by avoiding consanguineous marriages,” he said.