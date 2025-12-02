BCs deserve 42% reservation; Cong committed, vows Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to the upliftment of Backward Classes and the implementation of 42% BC reservations in Telangana.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony of Nooti Satyanarayana Goud as the president of the Khammam District Congress Committee (DCC) on Monday, Bhatti said the Congress government’s love and commitment toward BC communities is evident from its efforts to enact 42% reservation —“A commitment that the BJP, which rules the nation, does not share,” he remarked.

He stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had directed all MPs to raise the issue of BC reservations in the upcoming Parliament sessions. The Deputy CM reminded that after Congress came to power, a comprehensive caste survey was initiated as promised by Rahul Gandhi.

“We conducted the survey, placed the bill before the Assembly, passed it unanimously, and sent it to the Governor and then to Delhi. Unfortunately, the bill has been held up at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he said. “Congress leaders had staged a protest in Delhi urging the Centre to clear the bill,” he added.

He criticised the previous BRS government for failing to complete key irrigation projects. “The Congress government,” he said, “is now fast-tracking pending works. Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project is being reviewed monthly. Under the Rajiv Link Canal, Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned to bring Godavari waters to Wyra and NSP canals. Second-phase works to bring Godavari water to Sathupalli and Palair constituencies are underway.”

The Deputy CM announced that the government will unveil the Telangana Rising – 2047 Vision Document on December 9, outlining a roadmap to transform the state into a $3-trillion economy and make Telangana globally competitive by 2047. He invited citizens statewide to attend the programme from December 10–13.

He further informed that the Telangana Cabinet has allotted one acre of land in Khammam for a new state-of-the-art Congress office. Former DCC President Durgaprasad personally handed over the payment cheque to the District Collector. A building committee will be soon constituted to begin construction.

“Set aside differences, support Congress candidates, and together let us transform every village through accelerated development,” appealed Bhatti to the party workers.