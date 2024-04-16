Bhadrachalam: A grand celebration of spirituality and tradition

Bhadrachalam : For the past week, the sacred Lord Rama temple here has been abuzz with activity with the fervour of the ongoing Sri Rama Navami festivities. The celebrations, which began on April 9, are scheduled to conclude on April 23 in a grand manner.

As part of the festivities, Anukurapana, Dwajapata Lekhanam, and Garudhadivanam was conducted by the priests in adherence to age-old traditions this Monday. Noteworthy among the upcoming events are the celestial wedding, Pattabhishekm, and Chakra-Snanam, set to be held by temple priests on the April 17, 18, and 23, respectively.



The celestial wedding, a highlight of the Bramothsavalu, unfolds under the guidance of KE Stala Sai, the Stanacharulu (Main Priest) of the temple. His expertise in the Pancharathragama sastram is instrumental in conducting the event.



In every noted temple the main priest made a key role in all the events, but here in Lor Rama temple ( Stancharulu) who is also called the main priest made the key and under his guidance all the traditional pujas were going here. In addition, chief priests Podicheti Sitaramacharyulu and Amaravadhi Vijaya Raghavan will also contribute in the pujas.



Notably, priest Koti Srimannarayana Charylu assumes the role of Acharya, while Amaravadhi Gopala Brahma Krishnamacharyulu acts as Brahma, with deputy chief priest Amaravadi Murali Krishnamacharyulu, Podicheti Sitaramacharyulu, and others serving as Mukya Archkas, each playing a pivotal role in the celestial wedding programme.

In a nod to tradition, the celestial wedding programme, orchestrated by the main Acharya and Brahma, promises a spectacle that will unfold at the Mithila Stadium near the temple, amidst chants reverberating the glory of Lord Rama, captivating thousands of devotees, this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ruthiviks lend their support to the priests, ensuring seamless execution of the Kalyanam.

