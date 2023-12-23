Bhadrachalam: ‘Jai Sri Ram!’ echoes in temple town

Bhadrachalam : In a serene display of spiritual festivity, thousands of devotees flocked to the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Friday evening to witness the grand Teppotsvam (float festival) held on the River Godavari as part of the ‘Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi’ celebrations.

Led by Vedic pandits chanting mantras, Lord Rama, accompanied by Sita Devi and Lakshman Swamy, took a divine ride in the specially decorated Hamsavahanam, amidst the enchanting ambiance of the river. The event was further illuminated by colourful crackers fired from all directions, adding a vibrant touch to the spiritual spectacle.

Devotees and VIPs from neighbouring states converged to catch a glimpse of Lord Rama, and the air resonated with the chants of “Jai Sri Ram... Jai Sri Ram” throughout the procession.

The ceremonial journey of Lord Rama to the River Godavari commenced around 4:30 pm, featuring a procession accompanied by Kolatam dance by devotees and the rhythmic chanting of mantras by priests. The deity was consecrated on the HamsaVahanam float, and special prayers were offered until 6 pm marking the culmination of Teppotsavam.

The programme, conducted between 6:06 pm and 7:06 pm, included five rounds on the Godavari, upholding the tradition initiated in 1971 at the historical temple of Lord Rama. Following the ceremonies, Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana were reverently taken back to the main temple.

Prominent figures including MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala, SP Dr G Vineeth, ITDA Project Officer Paritosh Pankaj, Executive Officer L Rama Devi, along with other officials and non-officials, participated in the festivities.

As the Teppotsavam concluded, the temple officials made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Uttara Dwaram ceremony at Kalyanamandapam that will be held early on Saturday, anticipating the participation of a throng of devotees in the sacred event where Lord Rama is set to appear as Maha Vishnu. Concurrently, the ‘Rapattu’ ceremonies during the night are expected to commence and bring the event to a close.