Bike rally marks Vinod Rao’s campaign

Khammam: Following the announcement of his MP candidacy from the BJP, Tandra Vinod Rao made his visit to Khammam district on Tuesday amidst a warm reception from party leaders, activists, and workers. The gathering welcomed Rao at the district’s Nayakan Gudem border.

The district party president, Galla Satyanarayana, led the welcoming committee and presented garlands and bouquets to Rao. A spirited bike rally saw leaders and workers chanting slogans of “Jai BJP” and “Jai Sri Ram,” creating an atmosphere resonating with political fervour.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana expressed confidence in Rao’s ability to secure a victory with a substantial majority, citing his track record as a dedicated service-oriented individual.

Meanwhile, Vinod Rao thanked the district party leaders for their support. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements in garnering public trust and ensuring victory for the BJP. He reiterated his commitment to winning with a significant majority, saying, “We will win here with huge majority and gift it to PM Modi.”