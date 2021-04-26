BJP will win majority divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation: Bandi Sanjay

Khammam: BJP will win majority divisions in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, asserted party State chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. On Sunday, he campaigned on behalf of party candidates contesting for the municipal elections, in the town. Later, he participated in a rally.

Speaking to the media, he stated the TRS government failed to protect people from the deadly coronavirus. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had not reviewed Covid-19 issues with the officials yet, he pointed out that it shows the Chief Minister's interest on public health. CM KCR doesn't believe in Covid vaccines, he liked only night vaccines, Sanjay criticised.

At the same time, he stressed that the Central government had promoted the vaccination programme in the country, but the State government has taken the vaccination programme on a lighter vein and didn't promoted it. The BJP MP alleged that the TRS government had copied all the schemes of BJP.

There was no development in Khammam town for the last seven years under the regime of the TRS government, he added. "The Central government has given Rs 189 crore for 3,509 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme; the government sanctioned Rs 12 crore for 12,121 street vendors; allotted Rs 104 crore for Amruth scheme, Rs 77 crore for the construction of Railway Over Bridge and established number of street lights in the town," he explained.

Referring about the alliance between TRS and CPI, Bandi Sanjay said it was a shame to the communist people. He criticised that Minister P Ajay Kumar had developed his medical college premises only and occupied two acre using his power. Alleging that the State government was not issuing ration cards to the people for the last seven years, he predicted Chief Minister KCR will definitely go to jail soon.

The BJP MP expressed confidence that his party candidates will win majority seats in the corporation elections and appealed to the people to give support to the party candidates in this election.

Party district president Galla Satyanarayana, elections in-charge and former MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy, former MLC and Tamil Nadu State Co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Yerneni Rama Rao, Ravi Kumar and others participated in the programme.