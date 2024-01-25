CoE established for women uplift

Rangareddy : Guru Nanak Institutions in Hyderabad has partnered with MNC Honeywell to establish a Center of Excellence dedicated to Women’s Empowerment through Data Analytics. This collaboration launches a specialised ‘Microsoft Data Analyst’ training course, conducted by ICT Academy, as part of Honeywell’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The primary goal is to impart a thorough understanding of data analytics and business intelligence principles among participants, fostering a strong foundation in these crucial areas. Students will gain valuable insights into critical aspects of data security, enhancing their knowledge and preparedness to address challenges in the ever-evolving landscape of data protection. The initiative is designed to equip female engineers with proficiency to utilise data analytic tools for informed decision-making processes, empowering them to contribute effectively in professional environments.

Dr H S Saini, Managing Director of Guru Nanak Institutions, emphasised the significance of this hands-on ‘out of the classroom’ learning approach to enhance the students’ comprehension of data analytics.

Vinay Chopra, Director of Placement & Training at Guru Nanak Institutions, underscored the institution’s dedication to grooming students for the corporate realm. He highlighted the collaboration with Honeywell as a testament to the institution’s commitment to providing students with practical and industry-relevant skills.