Commissioner reviews sanitation and trade licences

Commissioner reviews sanitation and trade licences
Khammam: Assistant Municipal Commissioner J Anil held a review meeting with ward officers at Khammam Municipal Corporation on Monday. He discussed the status of sanitation works in each ward.

Officers explained how daily cleaning is being done, where drains were cleaned, and how garbage autos and tractors are working. Anil asked about the number of sanitation workers in each division and told officers to improve supervision for better results. He also reviewed trade license status. He asked how many shops have taken licenses and told officers to follow up with shops that haven’t.

Anil said the goal of the meeting is to help officers understand their areas better and solve problems quickly.

