Live
- Orientation session on welfare of elderly held
- Lavish spending raises eyebrows in bankrupt BeMC
- Patra duped of Rs 25L in land fraud case
- Ritwik Ghatak to be honoured at IFFM with retrospect on his birth centenary
- AP CM Chandrababu Singapore Visit continues for third day, here is the schedule
- Pany meets deceased medico’s family
- Odisha to launch State-level ‘Panchayat Puraskar’
- Infant sold by parents rescued in Bargarh
- Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi
- Five dead in shooting at New York office building, suspect killed
Commissioner reviews sanitation and trade licences
Highlights
Khammam: Assistant Municipal Commissioner J Anil held a review meeting with ward officers at Khammam Municipal Corporation on Monday. He discussed the...
Khammam: Assistant Municipal Commissioner J Anil held a review meeting with ward officers at Khammam Municipal Corporation on Monday. He discussed the status of sanitation works in each ward.
Officers explained how daily cleaning is being done, where drains were cleaned, and how garbage autos and tractors are working. Anil asked about the number of sanitation workers in each division and told officers to improve supervision for better results. He also reviewed trade license status. He asked how many shops have taken licenses and told officers to follow up with shops that haven’t.
Anil said the goal of the meeting is to help officers understand their areas better and solve problems quickly.
Next Story