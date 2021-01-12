Covid vaccination to be launched in Khammam on Jan 16

Khammam: Covid-19 vaccination would be formally launched on January 16 at six centres in Khammam district.

Informing this at Covid-19 vaccination district-level coordination committee meeting here on Tuesday, District Collector RV Karnan said that District Hospital, Mamata General Hospital, Ankura Hospital, Primary Health Centre, Bonakal, Madhira and Sathupalli Community Health Centres have been identified for the vaccination drive in the district.

A total of 42 centres were set up and 11,200 persons were registered for the first phase of vaccination in the district. Frontline warriors, private and government medical staff,

paramedical staff, Anganwadi workers, ICDS staff, those supervised quarantine centres and others would get vaccine in the first phase from January 16 to 23, he said.

Waiting, vaccination and observation rooms and 108 ambulance, oxygen and reaction treatment kits must be readied. It was planned to vaccinate 100 persons at each centre.

Awareness programmes were organised by mandal taskforce committees to educate people about vaccination, the Collector said while appealing to the elected members to cooperate for the success of the programme. ZP Chairman L Kamalraj asked the elected members to visit vaccination centres and ensure that every person registered for Covid-19 immunisation receives vaccine. He wanted the first phase vaccination to be conducted successfully. DM&HO Dr B Malathi, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, District Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu and others were present.

In Kothagudem, District Collector MV Reddy held a teleconference with health officials, elected members, district and mandal taskforce committee members. He said in the first phase around 8,907 frontline warriors would get the vaccine in the district.