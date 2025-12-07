DCC chief condoles Sai Eshwar’s death

Khammam: DistrictCongress President Nuthi Satyanarayana expressed sorrow over the death of Sai Eshwar, a youth from Sangareddy district.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he described the incident as extremely tragic and demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Satyanarayana alleged that the incident was not a suicide but a consequence of political actions by the BJP and the BRS. He accused both parties of obstructing the implementation of 42 percent reservations for the Backward Classes (BCs), a policy the Congress government had sought to introduce.

According to the Congress leader, the Centre delayed approval of the reservation bill, while the BRS challenged the decision in court, resulting in a halt to its implementation. He claimed that the hopes of many BC youth—who were expecting increased opportunities in education, employment, and political representation—were shattered due to these actions.

Satyanarayana further alleged that the BJP and BRS conspired to prevent BC reservations from coming into force and held them morally responsible for the distress created among the community.

He demanded accountability and urged the government to ensure justice for Sai Eshwar.

Authorities have yet to respond to the allegations, and an official investigation into the incident is awaited.