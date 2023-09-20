Immediately address Anganwadi workers’ issues: Javeed

Khammam: City Congress president Mohammed Javeed expressed solidarity with Anganwadi workers who are on hunger strike demanding better service conditions and salaries.



Javeed visited the urban Thasildhar office where Anganwadi workers are staging protest and extended support to them on Tuesday.

Mohammad Javeed demanded that the problems of Anganwadi workers should be resolved immediately and they should be made permanent. He asked the government to implement the Supreme Court verdict and pay gratuity to the Anganwadi employees. He demanded that the Anganwadi workers should be paid R 26,000 as minimum wage and provide job security and pension along with ESI.

Javeed demanded to pay Rs10 lakh to retired teachers and 5 lakhs to helpers. The accident insurance facility has been asked to pay Rs 5 lakh to provide retirement benefits if the Anganwadi employees seeking voluntary retirement after 60 years, he added.

City Congress convenor Javeed demanded to increase the budget for ICDS and strengthen ICDS and also to provide all kinds of infrastructure with proper buildings. He said that Congress will fight on behalf of Anganwadis and will always stand by them.