Jupally releases fish seedlings into Krishna backwaters

Kollapur (Nagarkurnool): Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao released one lakh fish seedlings into the Krishna River backwaters at Somasila, part of the Srisailam backwater region on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Telangana government has made fishermen’s development a top priority, implementing the fish seed distribution programme with 100 per cent subsidy. He said that the distribution of high-quality fish seedlings has already begun across the State.

The Minister added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government is introducing several welfare schemes to strengthen fishermen economically and improve their livelihoods. The fish seed distribution programme aims to enhance income

opportunities for fishermen, he said.

Arrangements have been made to distribute 2.5 crore fish seedlings across the district, the Minister revealed.

He also cautioned fishermen against using illegal “Alavi” fishing nets, warning that such nets cause severe damage to the fish population by catching young fish. Strict action would be taken against those violating the rules, he said. Minister Jupally instructed fisheries officials to ensure the distribution of only healthy and high-quality fish seedlings to sustain fish wealth in reservoirs and water bodies.

Joint Secretary of the Central Fisheries Department along with Neetu Kumari Prasad, Commissioner of the Telangana Fisheries Department Nikhila, and District Collector Badavath Santosh and officials from various departments and local representatives participated in the programme.