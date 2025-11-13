Kavitha slams BRS, Cong govts for failure to secure Krishna water

Nalgonda: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a sharp attack on both the BRS and Congress governments, questioning why Telangana has not received Krishna river waters even after twelve years of combined rule — ten years under BRS and two under Congress.

Speaking during her Jagruthi Jana Baata tour in Nalgonda district on Wednesday, she said intellectuals should reflect on this issue.

Kavitha criticised the Congress government for failing to deliver on its promises despite coming to power by blaming the BRS. As part of her visit, she paid floral tributes to Professor Jayashankar’s statue, visited the Government General Hospital to hear patients’ problems, and attended a meeting with intellectuals.

She warned that if the problems of families displaced by the SLBC tunnel, Dindi, and other irrigation projects were not resolved, Telangana Jagruthi would stage a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence.

She demanded immediate steps to bring the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project under Telangana’s control, noting that the right canal remains with Andhra Pradesh and the left is under the Centre. Kavitha also questioned the delay in completing the SLBC tunnel and Dindi lift schemes and criticized the government for ignoring the Nellikal Lift near Sagar. She expressed concern that no action had been taken against the contractor responsible for the collapse of the Sunkishala project’s return wall and alleged that Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and the Chief Minister have a “Fevicol bond” with Megha company.

Highlighting the plight of cotton farmers, Kavitha urged the Cotton Corporation of India to buy cotton with up to 20% moisture and to relax the per-acre limit from seven to thirteen quintals. She called for student union elections in universities to encourage youth leadership and announced plans to train women in every district to prepare for 33% reservation after delimitation.

Kavitha also demanded that epidural injections for childbirth pain relief be made available in government hospitals and sought immediate action from the Health Minister.

Kavitha said Telangana Jagruthi had first raised the demand for 42% reservations for BCs, which led the government to introduce related bills. She noted that despite constitutional protections, discrimination against SCs and STs continues, citing the recent humiliation faced by the Deputy Chief Minister during rituals at Yadagirigutta as an example. Kavitha concluded that Telangana Jagruthi is working towards building a socially just and

inclusive Telangana.