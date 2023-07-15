Live
Khammam: BJP leader Namburi meets Eatala Rajender
Highlights
Khammam: BJP Khammam parliamentary constituency convenor and Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, met party’s State electoral affairs committee chairman Eatela Rajender at his residence on Friday. He congratulated him for assuming a new post.
He reviewed the district party’s preparation for the public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled for July 2 in Khammam.
Namburi, who is also in charge of the Sathupalli Assembly segment, discussed local issues as well as matters related to Singareni open mine region.
After the discussion, Rajender promised to help the fight against public concerns and to visit Sathupalli to interact with Singareni victims.
