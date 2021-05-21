Khammam: BJP thanks PM Modi for giving fertiliser subsidy

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy conveyed special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing 140% increase in subsidy on fertilisers.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said the Central government announcing subsidy on fertilisers was a big relief to the farmers, who were suffering during Covid pandemic.

He explained that with hike of fertilisers rates in the global market, DAP bag costs Rs 2,400. But with this subsidy, farmers will get the bag for Rs 1,200 only, he added.

Sridhar Reddy said the decision of the Central government is a boon to farmers.

He once again thanked the Prime Minister for giving good support to farmers during the global Corona pandemic.