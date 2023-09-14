Khammam: Call to make Sonia’s meet a grand success

Khammam : The City Congress Committee met under the chairmanship of its Md Javeed on the preparations for the ‘Vijaya Bheri Sabha’ which will be held at Tukkaguda near Hyderabad on September 17. AICC observer, Maharashtra Congress Working Committee president Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan, former union minister Renuka Chaudhary and DCC president Puvvalla Durgaprasad attended the meeting as chief guests.

Javeed expressed hope that a large number of people from Khammam constituency would attend the Vijayabheri meeting. He recalled that it was Sonia Gandhi who paved way for the state of Telangana. Former and present corporators of the city and division presidents were urged to extend a warm welcome to Sonia Gandhi.

Mohammad Arif Nasimkhan asserted that the Congress flag would fly high in the upcoming assembly and parliament elections and the whole country wants the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Renuka Choudhary called upon leaders to rally at least 10,000 people for the Vijayabheri Sabha from across Khammam district.

Let’s strive to put an end to the anti-people policies of the Central and the State governments, she exhorted. BC Cell district president Puccakayala Verabhadra Rao, Manukonda Radha Kishore, Chote Baba, Vadde Boya Narasimha Rao, former DCCB chairman Muvva Vijayababu and others participated in the meeting.