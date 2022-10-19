Khammam: Collector VP Gautham monitors Podu land survey

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Wednesday inspected Podu land survey works in Errupalli village under Karepalli mandal in the district.

He informed that the government was taking prestigious survey on podu lands for benefiting the podu farmers.

He appealed to farmers to cooperate with officials who have been conducting survey in villages. He informed that around 94 panchayats received 18,295 applications against 42,409.04 acres.

He asked the officials to appoint more teams in the villages which received more applications for the survey programme.

District Forest Officer Sidhartha Vikram Singh, ZP CEO Appa Rao, FDO Prakash Rao, FROs Radhika, Hariprasad and public representatives were present.