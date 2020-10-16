Khammam: Continue Rythu Bazaar at same location; BJP, Congress leaders demand

Khammam: Tension prevailed for some time in Khammam town Friday morning when BJP and Congress leaders staged protest demanding to continue rythu bazaar at the same location, at rythu bazar centre.



Leaders of both parties tried to lay siege rythu bazaar, which was closed and has tight police security. The leaders had a heated argument with the police, who stopped them. Later, the police arrested BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Congress district president Puvvala Durga Prasad and a few leaders of both parties.

Later speaking with the media, BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy condemned the decision of District Collector RV Karnan shift rythu bazaar. Criticising that the TRS government was taking anti-people's decisions, he demanded immediate reopening of rythu bazaar at the same location, which has been conducted for the 20 years in the town. Sridhar Reddy lamented poor vendors will incur loos if the bazaar is shifted out of the town.