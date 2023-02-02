  • Menu
Khammam: Dorepally Swetha takes charge as AMC chief

Minister Ajay Kumar felicitating the new AMC chairperson Dorepally Swetha after taking oath in Khammam on Wednesday
Minister Ajay Kumar felicitating the new AMC chairperson Dorepally Swetha after taking oath in Khammam on Wednesday

Newly appointed Agricultural Marketing Committee (AMC) chairperson Dorepally Swetha took charge on Wednesday here.

In a programme, Marketing Secretary administered the oath-taking ceremony with the new body.

Ministers for Agricultural Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Transport Minister Ajay Kumar and others participated in the programme.

After taking charge, Swetha conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for appointing her as the chairman of AMC. She said she will do her best for the welfare of farmers in her tenure. Later, she was felicitated by the Ministers, party leaders and workers.

