Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy attends BJP meet in Hyderabad

Khammam : Former MLC and BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, attended the regional consultative meeting of the party held at the BJP headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Senior leaders from the south and several other states met under the chairmanship of BJP national president JP Nadda to review the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and other topics. Participants in the meeting included party general secretary BL Santosh, state president G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs.