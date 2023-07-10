  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy attends BJP meet in Hyderabad

Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy attends BJP meet in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Former MLC and BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, attended the regional consultative meeting of the party held at the BJP headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Khammam : Former MLC and BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, attended the regional consultative meeting of the party held at the BJP headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Senior leaders from the south and several other states met under the chairmanship of BJP national president JP Nadda to review the party’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and other topics. Participants in the meeting included party general secretary BL Santosh, state president G Kishan Reddy, MPs, MLAs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X