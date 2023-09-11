Khammam: Flood relief aid distributed

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar. distributed Rs 1.5 lakh worth cheques to 1,718 Munneru flood affected families at Nayabazar Government School here on Sunday. He praised the CM for to urgently responding to his plea and sending an NDRF team to save the lives of people caught in the floods recently. Ajay said that he did not go anywhere during the floods and stayed in Munneru catchment areas and stood by the poor. He said that the streets were cleaned with the help of the municipal corporation as soon as the floods receded. Rajya Sabha members Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy donated Rs 1 lakh and Puvvada Aparna provided Rs 50 lakh to help the flood victims.

The minister said that Rs 1.5 crore had been transferred by the government to the Collector’s account and that amount was being made use of.

He thanked the donors on the occasion. District Collector V P Gautham said that out of 1,718 families affected by the floods, Rs 8,463 was provided each affected family.

Collector said that Minister Ajay Kumar had worked hard to provide some help to those who suffered during the floods, and the survey process was completed immediately after he was asked to survey the flood victims.

He added that the minister is with everyone to help the flood victims. As a result of the minister’s efforts, checks are now being handed over to everyone, he said.

The collector said that they have given 51 lakh 90 thousand 600 rupees to 615 people in Bokkalagadda area which suffered the most.

Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, RDO G. Ganesh, Corporators Kamartapu Murali, Mateti Aruna, Pagadala Nagaraju Kannam Vaishnaviprasanna Krishna, RJC Krishna, Khammam Urban Tehsildar CH. Swamy, local public representatives, officials and others participated.