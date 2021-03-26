Khammam: Officials told to complete works before inauguration

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan inspected development works that are ready for the inauguration by Ministers KT Rama Rao, V Prasanth Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He along with Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti and RTC officers inspected new bus stand, double bedroom houses in Tekulapally, Vykuntadhamam at Munneru, and second IT Hub extension at Yellandhu Cross road on Friday.

After the inspection, he chaired a review meeting with the officials concerned at the Collectorate and told the officials to complete all the works and get them ready for inauguration. He informed that Ministers KT Rama Rao, Prasanth Reddy and Ajay Kumar will visit Khammam on March 29 and participate in several development works.

Additional Collectors Snehalatha Mogili, N Madhusudhan, District Revenue Officer Sireesha, ZP CEO Priyanka, RDO Ravindernath, officers of various departments Ramesh, Shyam Prasad, Chandramouli,

Anjaneya Prasad, Krishnalal, Ranjith Kumar, Ranga Rao, Salmon, Suguna Rao and others participated in the meeting.