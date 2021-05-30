Khammam: Railway police recover gold, mobile phones worth Rs 6 Lakh

Khammam: Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials arrested a robber and recovered gold ornaments and mobile phones worth Rs 6 lakh from his possession.

RPF and GRP CI's, K Madhusudan and Indrasena Reddy informed the media here on Saturday that a joint team of RPF/GRP took the offender, Pallapu Gopi of Mahabubabad into custody at Khammam railway station.

During interrogation, he confessed that he robbed Ganga Kaveri Express on May 5 between Motamarri and Madhira railway stations in Khammam district and took away two bags, containing four cell phones, one watch and six tulas of gold ornaments.

He was involved in a theft case and served a sentence in a juvenile jail in Vijayawada, Krishna district of AP and went to jail for a few days in a case under the one town police limits in Khammam.

He also confessed of stealing eight cell phones from trains two months ago. The police have seized all the stolen items and remanded Gopi in the robbery case, the CIs informed.

Three friends of Gopi who helped in selling the stolen property in the market were also arrested and served notices under 41 Cr PC A suspect sheet was opened against the accused and he would be constantly monitored, they added.