Khammam: Rajiv Arogyashri a boon to poor people says Collector VP Gautham
Khammam : District Collector VP Gautham hailed the Rajiv Arogyashri Scheme as a boon for the underprivileged. The Collector inaugurated the enhanced Rajiv Arogyashri medical aid scheme at the Government Main Hospital on Saturday, urging people to make the most of the Rs 10 lakh benefit.
In his address, the Collector expressed satisfaction that the government had introduced two new schemes for the welfare of the public. He highlighted the Mahalakshmi scheme, launched as the iniAtial step towards women’s empowerment.
The Collector underscored that the maximum limit for Rajiv Arogyashri has been increased from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh, marking a substantial enhancement. Under the revamped scheme, 1672 types of diseases will be covered, including 1383 surgeries and 289 medical disorders.