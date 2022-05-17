Khammam: Self-immolation bid by BJP youth leader

Khammam: A high drama was played out by a BJP youth leader who tried to immolate himself while protesting against the police highhandedness.

BJP Youth Morcha district president A Upender Goud doused himself with petrol and tried to commit suicide at the Ambedkar Center in the city in protest of against the police's behavior. The party leaders on the spot intervened and convinced the youth leaders of not immolating himself.

It led to a heated argument between the police and the activists.

The BJP leaders complained that police gave permission to TRS workers to burn the effigy of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday but denied permission to them to stage a similar protest on Tuesday.

They condemned the arrests of BJP workers and said police were behaving like TRS activists. Amid tensions, BJP workers burned an effigy of Minister P Ajay Kumar.

A large number of BJP workers and leaders led by district party president Galla Satyanarayana and State Kirana Morcha president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy staged protest.

They raised slogans against the Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS party leaders.

They condemned TRS leaders' comments against the BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.