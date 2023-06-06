Khammam: Singareni Thermal Power Plant bags award for environmental practices

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited has been recognised once again for its environmentally sustainable mining and power generation practices. The Singareni Thermal Power Plant won award for environmental practices.

The award was presented to Singareni Thermal Power Plant on Monday at a programme hosted by the State Pollution Control Board in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The State Pollution Control Board presented this award in acknowledgment of the remarkable efforts made in pollution reduction, water and fuel conservation, waste management, and green enhancement initiatives implemented at Singareni Thermal Plant.

The prize was presented by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Vishwanatha Raju, company chief of power, accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.