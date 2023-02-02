Khammam: Singareni tribal employees felicitate new director

Khammam: Singareni Girijana Udyogula Sangam leaders and workers felicitated SCCL's newly appointed directors NV Srinivas and G Venkateswara Reddy here on Wednesday.

The two new directors who took charge in their chambers at the corporate office of the company in Kothagduem were grandly felicitated by the employees and union leaders.

Later, the directors released the union's New Year calendar on the occasion. The employees union leaders B Karna Naik, G Kodandam, T Heerya, Venkata Swamy and others were present.