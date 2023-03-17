Khammam: Sudden rains cause severe damage to standing crops

Khammam: Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam district reported light to moderate rainfall accompanied by high speed winds and hailstorm on Thursday.

Due to the rains, power supply was affected in many areas as trees got uprooted at different places and collapsed over the power lines.

As many as 22 cattle died when struck by lightning at Mamidigudem under Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district. Property damage was reported at a few places in Wyra and in Madhira mandals as well.