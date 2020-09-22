Khammam: Tension prevails in Karepalli village

Khammam: Tension prevailed for some time at Karepalli village as the residents of Relakayalapalli village of Karepalli mandal staged a dharna in front of Karepalli police station on Tuesday.

Around 200 villagers staged a protest demanding justice in the case of a PG student, D Sudarshan (25), who was found dead in the village on August 3 by hanging himself. The deceased family members alleged that he was murdered as there were injuries on his body.

As the police refused to give the postmortem report of the student, the villagers criticised that local police and politicians in the village have colluded with the accused and trying to dilute the case. They demanded action against the local Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector.

Khammam Rural ACP Venkat Reddy rushed to Karepalli villages and spoke with the protestors and assured them that justice would be done to the family of the deceased. Later, the villagers withdrew the protest. Meanwhile, the student's father Rambabu tried to immolate himself but police and locals stopped him.