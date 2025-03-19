Live
Koteswara Rao is new BJP Khammam chief
Highlights
Khammam: BJP senior leader Nelluri Koteswara Rao has been appointed new party chief of Khammam District unit. The party state president G Kishan Reddy...
Khammam: BJP senior leader Nelluri Koteswara Rao has been appointed new party chief of Khammam District unit.
The party state president G Kishan Reddy announced his name as the new chief of party Khammam Dis-trict.
BJP National Co incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy congratulated Rao after his appointment on Tuesday.
