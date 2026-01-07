Sood targets Kejriwal over false claims

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of spreading misinformation to stay politically relevant and said such “shoot and scoot” politics would no longer be accepted in the capital. Addressing a press conference, Sood alleged that Kejriwal was attempting to create confusion and unrest in Delhi through false claims.

Referring to the controversy over government school teachers allegedly being asked to count dogs, Sood said the claim was completely baseless. He stated that an official circular issued by the Directorate of Education did not contain any such instruction. The minister said he had earlier challenged Kejriwal to point out any reference in the circular and had even offered to apologise if proven wrong. Since the allegation was false, Sood said Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi for misleading them.

The education minister claimed that after the facts became public, the Aam Aadmi Party stopped raising the issue, which, according to him, showed that the truth had come out. He alleged that Kejriwal was deliberately trying to spread disorder in the city to maintain his political relevance.

Sood said that given Kejriwal’s experience as a former chief minister and administrator, his statements could not be dismissed as a misunderstanding. He described the remarks as part of a calculated strategy and accused the Aam Aadmi Party of repeatedly making unsubstantiated allegations, creating controversy, and later backing away without taking responsibility.

He also criticised Kejriwal for projecting himself as a national leader while campaigning in other states, while allegedly distorting facts and making what he called false accusations in Delhi. Sood said such conduct was unfortunate and harmful to public discourse.