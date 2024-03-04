Land grabs galore in Madanapuram

Wanaparthy: Government lands worth crores in Madanapuram mandal have been encroached by land grabbers allegedly in collusion with officials by producing fake documents for registration. Officials who were active during the BRS government are said to have paved the way for change of landowners in favour of private persons. These lands lack proper records. The encroachers are openly claiming that are spending lakhs for winning over officials.

Madanapuram market had gained fame in 1952 as the second Bombay. Wanaparthy Raja Rameswar Rao had donated 353 acres in a gift deed. These lands were under the government control and were designated as agricultural market assets. But gradually, encroachers gained control over them with the active involvement of people’s representatives.

Officials succumbing to pressures and temptation helped in making changes in the records of ‘porambok’ and assigned lands. Concerned by the developments, people demand that senior officials step in to and take possession of the lands.