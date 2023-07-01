  • Menu
Mahabubnagar: Collector G Ravi Nayak has directed officials to clear new units speedily

Collector G Ravi Nayak conducting a review meeting with officials of Industries and related departments at his chamber in Mahabubnagar on Friday
Collector G Ravi Nayak conducting a review meeting with officials of Industries and related departments at his chamber in Mahabubnagar on Friday

Mahabubnagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak has directed the district industries department to expedite approval of applications for establishing...

Mahabubnagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak has directed the district industries department to expedite approval of applications for establishing new industrial units under I-PASS, T-Pride schemes in the district. He insisted that time-bound targets be set and applications must be perused carefully.

Conducting a review on Friday, the Collector asked the officials to pull up their socks and pave way for setting up new units in an expeditious manner. He noted that by the end of June, 1,520 applications had been approved by the industries department under I-PASS in the district, and 1,450 applications were granted permission after a preliminary examination by all the departments concerned.

