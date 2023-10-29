Live
- NIA opposes bail plea of accused in transnational conspiracy
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 October 2023
- Jagan betrayed weaker sections, alleges TDP
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 29, 2023
- Seven family members, including 3 children, dead
- Rajamahendravaram: IPA president takes part in FAPA Congress
- Lifestyle choices that are affecting your sperm count
- Create a green corner in every room
- Botcha assures students of appointment with CM
- Special action plan to prevent mishaps: SP
Just In
Mahabubnagar: Mithun kicks off election campaign
Mithun Reddy, the BJP party’s Mahabubnagar constituency MLA candidate, took part in his first day of election campaign in the district by offering special prayers marking the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki, at the BJP party office in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.
Mahabubnagar : Mithun Reddy, the BJP party’s Mahabubnagar constituency MLA candidate, took part in his first day of election campaign in the district by offering special prayers marking the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki, at the BJP party office in Mahabubnagar on Saturday. He urged senior leaders from the district and sought their support for his victory in the elections.
If elected as MLA from Mahabubnagar, he said he would bring Rama Rajyam to Mahabubnagar people and would work hard to see that every section of people partake of welfare and development.
District president Veera Brahmachari, former MP Jithender Reddy, state disciplinary committee member Nagurao Namaji, state executive committee members Kudakala Balaraju, P Srinivas Reddy and Achigatla Anjaiah garlanded the portrait of Maharshi, and performed prayers seeking the blessings of Lord Rama for the victory of Mithun Reddy.