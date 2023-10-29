  • Menu
Mahabubnagar: Mithun kicks off election campaign

Mahabubnagar : Mithun Reddy, the BJP party’s Mahabubnagar constituency MLA candidate, took part in his first day of election campaign in the district by offering special prayers marking the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharshi Valmiki, at the BJP party office in Mahabubnagar on Saturday. He urged senior leaders from the district and sought their support for his victory in the elections.

If elected as MLA from Mahabubnagar, he said he would bring Rama Rajyam to Mahabubnagar people and would work hard to see that every section of people partake of welfare and development.

District president Veera Brahmachari, former MP Jithender Reddy, state disciplinary committee member Nagurao Namaji, state executive committee members Kudakala Balaraju, P Srinivas Reddy and Achigatla Anjaiah garlanded the portrait of Maharshi, and performed prayers seeking the blessings of Lord Rama for the victory of Mithun Reddy.

