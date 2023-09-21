Mahabubnagar: Roll back fee hike for TRT aspirants

Mahabubnagar: The members of All India Students Federation (AISF) Mahabubnagar district committee on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to Mahabubnagar District Education Officer Ravinder to reduce the application fee for the Telangana Residential Teachers’ Recruitment Test (TRT) notification, which aims to fill 13,500 vacancies in the state.

This request was made during a meeting held under the aegis of C Raju, the AISF state assistant secretary, where he raised concerns about the financial burden placed on unemployed candidates. The AISF highlighted that the TRT notification which has been issued after a long time of nearly 9 years after the formation of the new state of Telangana had seen a substantial increase in the application fee, by as much as Rs 1,000. This sudden hike has caused significant hardships for unemployed youth who aspire to secure teaching positions in the state.

“Previously, the application fee for the TRT stood at a reasonable Rs 300. However, the recent increase of Rs 1,000 has drawn strong criticism among the aspirants. The government must immediately reconsider the steep application fee hike and give respite to the already financially struggling unemployed youth in the state,” voiced his concern, the AISF State Assistant Secretary.

During the meeting, AISF leaders from the district, including Lakshman, Sekhar Bheemeshwari, Lavanya, Anitha, Swapna Navaneetha, Bheem Reddy, Anil, Rajesh, Ashok, and Srikanth, echoed the sentiments of the unemployed youth and stressed the importance of creating opportunities without placing undue financial stress on aspirants.