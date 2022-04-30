Min Puvvada inaugurates Mother Milk Bank at govt hospital

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the Mother Milk Bank and Mortuary room which was constructed at a cost of 73.39 lakhs at Main Hospital in Khammam.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Radiology lab works at the Hospital worth Rs 75 lakhs. District Collector VP Gautham, and ZP chairman L Kamal Raj were present on the occasion.



Addressing the gathering, Minister Ajay informed that the dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to provide corporate-level treatment to the poor patients in the government hospitals. He said that the Khammam Main Hospital is the best example as it has many facilities in the hospital. He said that the district people are happy with the best services in the hospital and the hospital had stood third in terms of best services across the State.



With the best services provided in the hospital, many women are choosing this hospital for deliveries which apparently seen a rise in delivery cases. The State government has set up Mother Milk Bank rooms separately in all the main hospitals, he added.

Later the Minister inspected the facilities and interacted with patients during his visit.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, District Medical& Health Officer Dr G Malathi, Medical Superintendent Dr. B Venkateswarlu, RMO B Srinivas Rao, Doctors and staff participated in the programme.