Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar lauded for special vaccination drive for scribes

Khammam: Scribes in the district conveyed special thanks to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for setting up Covid-19 special vaccination drive for journalists without age limit in Khammam town on Wednesday.

Nearly 100 scribes, working in various newspapers and channels and video journalists took the vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of TUWJ (IJU), TUWJ unions N Venkat Rao, A Adi Narayana, SD Ismail, Khadar, G Srinivas Reddy, B Prasen, Gopi, A Srinivas, Nagender, SD Khadeer, Yakub Pasha and other Print and Electronic media journalists lauded the Minister for his initiation to provide corona vaccine to journalists. They appealed to the Minister to provide vaccination to all the journalists in the erstwhile Khammam district. They also appealed to provide health facilities to the journalists, who succumbed due to Covid infection and to those undergoing treatment in hospitals. They also thanked District Collector RV Karnan, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi, District Public Relation Officer Yaqub Pasha and other officers, who supporting the programme.