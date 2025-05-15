  • Menu
Minister stresses on quality of development works

Tummala Nageswara Rao lays foundation stone for road and drain construction works

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that development works should be carried out with quality so that they last for a long period.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of internal CC roads and drains to be constructed with CRR (SCP) funds at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh in Chintagurthi village, Raghunathapalem andal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that development works have been undertaken systematically in Raghunathapalem mandal.

He said that the construction of CC road and drain should be completed by the rainy season and made available to the people, and the work being done now should be completed with quality so that it lasts for ten seasons. The Minister said that farmers should implement crop rotation and cultivate profitable crops like oil palm. State Warehouses Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, AMC Chairman Erragarla Hanumantha Rao, public representatives, concerned officials, and others participated in the programme.

