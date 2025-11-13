Mock test for AIBE on Nov 22

Khammam: The Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) will conduct a mock test for the upcoming All India Bar Exam (AIBE) at Manner College of Law on November 22.

The initiative aims to help aspiring lawyers prepare for this mandatory examination, which must be cleared within two years of enrollment to practice law in India. Interested candidates can register online or contact local coordinators. On-the-spot registration at the college will also be available on the day of the test.