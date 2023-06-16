Modi boosted India’s image tremendously says Dr Nirmal Singh

Khammam: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Nirmal Singh has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his nine-year tenure. He stated that a new era has begun in the country, with the emergence of a “New India” that is progressing on a high and sustained socioeconomic growth trajectory. He claimed that India had gained full strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He stated that the abrogation of Article 370 made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India.

On Thursday, he visited Khammam district and reviewed the National Highway works in various locations, as part of the BJP Mahajana Sampark Abhiyan, and met with party leaders and people. Later, addressing media persons, along with district BJP president Galla Satyanaryana, he came down heavily on the BRS government. He claimed that the KCR government had completely failed to deliver on election promises. He asked the people where their Dalit CM was. He claimed that KCR was addressing Dalit issues only with an eye on the elections. He expressed anguish over the farmers’ plight in the district, slamming the State government for not implementing the Fasal Bheema Yojana Scheme which, he said, was the best scheme for farmers devised by the Central government.

Responding to District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s attacks on the BJP government and its leaders, he alleged that Ajay Kumar was plundering lands and even allocated temple land to a Shadi Khanna in exchange for minority votes.