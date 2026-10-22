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MP assures financial support for Munnuru Kapu function hall
In Short
Asks Collector to release Rs 50 lakh MP funds; construction to be completed within six months
Khammam: Rajya Sabha member and Munnuru Kapu community state honorary president Vaddiraju Ravichandra has urged the district administration to release the pending funds for the construction of a Munnuru Kapu community function hall and assured additional financial assistance if required.
A delegation of Munnuru Kapu community leaders, led by district president Sheelamsetti Veerabhadram, met Ravichandra at his residence on Wednesday and discussed key issues concerning the community. Responding to their appeal, Ravichandra spoke to District Collector Divakar TS and requested the immediate release of Rs 50 lakh sanctioned from Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for the function hall project. The Collector responded positively and agreed to facilitate the release of the funds, according to the community representatives.
Ravichandra directed the leaders to complete the construction within six months. He also assured them that he would provide additional financial assistance if the sanctioned funds proved insufficient to complete the project. The function hall is expected to provide a dedicated venue for community meetings and social activities.
During the meeting, the leaders also decided to convene a meeting of the newly constituted district executive committee at the Munnuru Kapu hostel on October 28.
They invited Ravichandra, along with the state president and Khammam district in-charge, to attend the meeting as chief guests.
The community leaders further resolved to organise the Munnuru Kapu Vanasamaaradhana, an annual community gathering, on November 15 during the Karthika Masam. As part of the preparations, they inspected Cherukuri’s mango orchard near Kothagudem, close to Khammam city, and selected the venue for the event.
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