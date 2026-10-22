CM Revanth Reddy celebrates Dasara with family, friends in native village

Nagarkurnool: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated Dasara festival in a traditional manner with his family members at his native village, Kondareddypally, in Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister arrived from Hyderabad by a special helicopter and was accorded a warm welcome by public representatives, senior district officials and villagers. He later travelled through the village in an open-top jeep, greeting the people who had gathered to welcome him. Villagers welcomed him with drumbeats, flower garlands and showers of flowers, while women added a festive touch with traditional Bathukammas.

After reaching the village, Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his family members, visited the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple and offered special prayers. The priests and Vedic scholars welcomed him with traditional Poorna Kumbham and performed the rituals. The Chief Minister prayed for the health, happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Telangana.

The Chief Minister subsequently visited the Kotta Maisamma temple in Kondareddypally along with his family members and offered special prayers there. The temple priests conducted the rituals according to tradition. He wished for peace, prosperity and well-being among the people of the State.

As part of the Vijayadashami celebrations, Revanth Reddy performed traditional worship of the Jammi tree, an important ritual associated with Dasara. Public representatives, village elders and local dignitaries participated in the ceremony. The Chief Minister joined the villagers in celebrations with festival traditions.

Interacts with childhood friends

During his visit, the Chief Minister exchanged greetings with his childhood friends, village elders and local residents.

He enquired about their well-being and interacted with them in a friendly manner, reflecting his longstanding association with his native village.

The villagers expressed their happiness at celebrating the festival in his presence and conveyed their Dasara greetings to him.

The Dasara celebrations at Kondareddypally reflected Telangana’s rich cultural traditions and the close bond between the Chief Minister and his native village. Extending Vijayadashami greetings to the people of the State, Revanth Reddy wished that the festival would bring success, happiness, peace and prosperity to every family.

Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi , MLAs, MLCs and officials participated in the celebration programme.