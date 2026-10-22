Martyrs’ sacrifices inspire police to serve with dedication: SP

Warangal: The sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives to protect people and property would remain evergreen, Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police Dr Shabarish said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the Martyrs’ Memorial at the district police office, he and District Collector Sneha Shabarish paid floral tributes to the fallen personnel. Dr Shabarish recalled the sacrifice of 10 policemen killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, while performing national security duties. He said the police played a vital role in maintaining peace, law and order, internal security and crime control. He said 154 police personnel across the country, including four from Telangana, had died in the line of duty between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026. The SP urged personnel to serve with dedication and discipline. Programmes would be held until October 31 to strengthen police-public relations and mutual trust.