National Saras Mela logs Rs 5 crore sales in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The National Saras Mela–2026, being held at Punnami Ghat here from October 13 to 31, recorded total sales of Rs 5 crore, with two lakh products sold as of October 20.

The fair witnessed an overwhelming response on Vijayadashami, with more than 70,000 visitors thronging the venue to celebrate the festive occasion and shop for products made by women from self-help groups (SHGs) across the country.

On October 20 alone, the mela recorded sales worth Rs 1.27 crore, with 48,370 products sold. The festive atmosphere, coupled with the arrival of large numbers of families and visitors, added to the buzz at Punnami Ghat.

Vijayadashami holds special religious and cultural significance in Vijayawada, home to the Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. During the Dasara festivities, devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states visit the city to seek the blessings of the presiding deity. The festive spirit and influx of pilgrims have also boosted footfall at the National Saras Mela.

The mela offers visitors an opportunity to combine festive shopping with support for rural women entrepreneurs. Women from SHGs across different parts of the country are showcasing a wide range of products, including regional specialties, traditional handicrafts, handloom garments, textiles, food items and other locally made goods.

The strong sales recorded on Vijayadashami reflect growing consumer interest in products made by SHG members. The response also highlights how festivals and large public gatherings can open up wider marketing opportunities for rural women and their enterprises.

By providing a platform for women to connect directly with consumers, the mela helps them expand their customer base, improve sales and increase their incomes.

The cumulative sales of Rs 5 crore and the sale of two lakh products by October 20 underline the importance of national-level marketing platforms in promoting women-led enterprises.

By bringing producers, SHGs and consumers from different parts of the country together, the mela is helping businesses grow, preserve traditional skills and strengthen sustainable rural livelihoods.

With the event scheduled to continue until October 31, participating women entrepreneurs will have further opportunities to reach new customers, explore markets and expand their businesses.

The National Saras Mela at Punnami Ghat has thus added an economic dimension to the spirit of Vijayadashami, bringing together devotion, cultural diversity, public participation and the achievements of rural women entrepreneurs on a single platform.