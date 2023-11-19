Nelakondapalli: Ponguleti Srinivas emphasises minority welfare

Nelakondapalli (Palair) : In a fervent address at the Muslim leader Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Nelakondapalli on Saturday, former MP and TPCC Campaign Committee Co-Chairman, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to the welfare of Minority communities.

Highlighting the integral relationship between Congress and the Minority populace, Reddy declared, “Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress.” He underscored that while other parties had not issued specific declarations for Minorities, Congress had not only made such commitments but also received overwhelming support from Minority communities across the State. Reddy fondly recalled the late YS Rajsekhar Reddy’s dedicated efforts towards the welfare of Minority groups during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current BRS government led by CM KCR, Reddy alleged a failure in addressing the welfare needs of Minority communities over the past nine years.