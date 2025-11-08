Notebooks, schoolbags distributed among flood-hit students

Khammam: Congress State leader Dr Tummala Yugandhar (son of Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao) extended support to flood-affected students of the Jalagamnagar Minority Residential School in Khammam district.

The school had recently been inundated following unseasonal rains, leaving students and staff struggling to resume normal classes. Following appeals from parents and school management, Minister Tummala intervened, shifting the school to safer premises at the Mohammadiya College in Arempula.

Recognising the infrastructural needs that arose in the aftermath, Dr Yugandhar stepped forward to lend a helping hand.

Under the banner of the Tummala Yuva Sena, he sponsored notebooks and distributed 250 school bags to the displaced students.

Visiting the temporary school campus on Friday, he interacted with the children, teachers, and parents, enquiring about their well-being and the challenges they continue to face.

Encouraging the students to stay focused on their education despite the setbacks, he said, “Education is your greatest weapon. Your future lies in your own hands.”

Later, he joined the students for a community lunch on the school grounds. Engaging with them informally, he listened to their dreams and aspirations, assuring them of his continued support.

“Study well, aim high, and bring pride to your parents and teachers,” he told the students, adding that his doors would always remain open for any assistance they might need.