Only 3 of 15 staff present at PHC!

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan has warned government hospital staff of strict action against neg-ligence, stating that those unwilling to work should take leave rather than inconvenience the public.

During a surprise inspection of the Manchukonda Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Raghunathapalem Mandal on Tuesday, the Collector found only three out of 15 staff present at 3 pm. He expressed strong displeasure over the absence of two doctors during duty hours, terming it a failure of respon-sibility toward the public. Speaking to the doctors over the phone, the Collector said, “If you do not want to work, go on leave. Neglecting the poor who depend on government hospitals is unacceptable.”

He directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to take immediate disciplinary action against the absent doctors and ensure regular monitoring of staff attendance across PHCs.

The Collector also inspected the outpatient services, staff attendance registers, lab test records, and medicine stocks. He reviewed patient details in the wards and instructed officials to improve mater-nity and medical services at the hospital.