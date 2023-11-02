People will not let KCR & Co touch Assembly gate: Ponguleti

Khammam : Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday commented that the BRS candidate who worked as a legislator twice but has done nothing except of causing many problems to the people. The former MP was speaking at a spiritual meeting held at Khammam on Thursday.



He cautioned that if such a person is elected, the rule of anarchy will continue in Khammam. He questioned the public whether they want someone who runs an anarchy regime. The former MP was furious that the emergency chief minister KCR had come to the same district and made a lot of noises.

"They are saying that I am contesting the election with money earned through anarchy. Do you have the moral right to question? KCR. No one in our family has made political money like you. If there is someone in the country who spends money extravagantly on political parties and individuals, that is KCR.

People of Khammam district are clearly observing everything. You are saying that I will not let you touch the assembly gate, not me but the people will not let you and your candidates touch the gate”, he said. “If we should lead a peaceful life, if we should have our lands, then we should vote for the Congress party and win Tummala Nageswara Rao. If the second person wins, the anarchy in the Khammam will continue. Thummala Nageswara Rao should win with a huge majority in Khammam, he said. Khammam and Paleru constituencies are not separate, they are one and the same," said Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.